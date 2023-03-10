Nonprofit board training series will delve into best practices

By Kelly Quach | Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado is hosting a three-part nonprofit board training series to delve into best practices and professional development for a high functioning, effective organization. The training series is ideal for nonprofit leadership and new/existing board members.

The series will be a combination of two in-person and one online class. Topics will include the board’s role in financial oversight, maintaining a strategic focus on your board, building a solid governance foundation, recruiting high-powered board members, fundamentals of fundraising, and the board’s role in advocating for resources. The series is a great way to start getting your nonprofit ready for Rural Philanthropy Days.

Classes will be held in Cortez, Durango and Pagosa Springs. The three sessions will take place the week of March 27, week of April 3 and week of April 10. The cost is $60 for the entire series, includes registration for one staff and one board member from each organization.

For more information on the series and registration links, visit the Community Foundation’s website at https://www.swcommunityfoundation.org/nonprofit-resources/#upcoming.

The Community Foundation coordinates professional development for nonprofit leaders to increase the success and efficiency of local organizations, ensuring the best possible outcomes for the communities they serve. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, and San Juan counties.