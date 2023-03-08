Work resuming on McCabe Creek project

Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Construction work is resuming for the McCabe Creek culvert project on U.S. 160, seen above during the 2022 construction season. Crews are planning for the project to be completed in June.



Colorado Department of Transportation

Construction crews have returned from winter shutdown to resume work for the McCabe Creek culvert project on U.S. 160 in Pagosa Springs. The work zone is on San Juan Street (U.S. 160) and South 6th Street.

Weather permitting, crews are planning for the project to be completed in June of 2023.

When work resumes, construction crews will begin work on the north side of U.S. 160 to enhance drainage and place stone riprap to protect the creek banks and new culvert structures. On the south side, work includes pipe removal, constructing three retaining walls, completing drainage features, final revegetation, and repaving U.S. 160 in the project area.

During the 2022 construction season, work progressed at a slower-than-expected rate due to excessive amounts of rainfall in the 20-square-mile drainage basin located in the mountains north of Pagosa Springs. This rainfall flooded the surrounding project area, leaving crews unable to remove the existing 84-inch culverts and retaining wall that originally supported the old shopping center previously at this location.

Traffic impacts

• Concrete barriers will be placed in the outside travel lanes to move traffic into the middle of U.S. 160 for one-way traffic each way.

• South 6th Street will remain closed for one block from U.S. 160 for the duration of the project.