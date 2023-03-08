The perils of poor vision

By Stan F. Counsell | PREVIEW Columnist

In my youth, it was most dreaded having to wear glasses. Hearing someone shout out, “Here comes four-eyes!” would sink my stomach. I bet most, if not all, who called out that disparaging phrase have their own vision issues now.

But, as adults, we no longer hear that offense or feel the embarrassment of wearing glasses or contact lenses. For most, it’s a part of life just like breathing, and such insults are a distant blur now for anyone who experienced them. We have the freedom to choose any cool color, size and design that complements our unique look and personality.

But, when it comes to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, we were given a new vision that doesn’t require glasses because nothing is hidden from us by our Lord. Suddenly our thoughts of a real heaven, hell or an eternal relationship with Jesus became stunningly 20-20.

There is a profound and glorious afterlife, but it doesn’t have differing roads that lead to it. That one and only road is Jesus Christ, who made it profoundly clear that he was the only way to a glorious never-ending afterlife. In John 14:6, Jesus clearly says, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.” That is pretty clear, huh?

But, with poor vision, we can think there are other ways to God too. We can wrongly believe such roads are wide with unnumbered lanes from which to choose. Yet, Jesus said in Matthew 7:13, “You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad and its gate is wide for the many that choose that way.”

The extent of spiritual blindness is shown by Jesus in Revelation 3:17: “You say, ‘I am rich. I have everything I want. I don’t need a thing!’ And you don’t realize that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind and naked.” Yes, we can have it all and think that there is no real need for Jesus. Yet, Psalm 119:15, 18 says, “I will fix my eyes on Your ways” and “Open my eyes that I may see the wonders of your Word.”

Yes, God’s Word is wonderous. Spiritual gold, silver, diamonds, emeralds and other precious stones of His truth are just beneath the surface for us all to find and see.

A previous Matter of Faith writer made it easier to grasp: “God hugs” are a constant. Each gift that we discover, just below the surface, is a personal hug from the Lord. We find hugs of comfort in times of stress, sorrow, failures, the dentist office and when the “walls are closing in.” We are never alone. “God hugs” can even be found at work; many can attest to that.

That cry for Jesus’ love, comfort and correction should be the call of every follower of Jesus, even for those seeking the genuine truths that are found only in the Word of God. Paul, the apostle, addressed the issue of poor spiritual sight in 1 Corinthians 13:12, “For now we see in part.”

Here, he was referring to the followers of Christ who need to keep their eyes on Jesus Christ. While on this earth we aren’t a “finished product”; our vision needs to be constantly of importance so as to ensure a consistent growth as we follow Jesus on that narrow road.

Sure, it’s great to go, and belong, to a good Bible-believing and teaching church where we see many a good friend. There should be no shame in that. I do it, too. A smile, handshake, hug and laugh is wonderful to experience. But, our first goal is to have God anoint our eyes to seek and find the truth of His Word, to experience its liberation from short-sighted spiritual vision, to be set free to love Him and others.

Doctor Jesus, the great physician, has no waiting room for us to cool our heels in. His office is always open, his chair more than delightful, his voice comforting and his concern for our health peacefully thorough. After barely entering Jesus’ office, the angels will always call out, “The doctor will see you now.” Wow, no waiting. How cool is that?

