High school to present Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Pagosa Springs High School

Pagosa Springs High School is proud to present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Under the direction of Dale Scrivener and Dan Burch, the Music and Theater Department has spent the last nine weeks preparing for the spring musical.

With more than 50 high schoolers involved, the cast and crew of this show have worked tirelessly to put together this classic tale.

“Beauty and the Beast” is one of the most timeless tales ever written. As Belle takes her father’s place as captive in the castle of a monstrous beast, she learns that “home” can come in different forms, and not always the way we would expect. Meanwhile, the beast, who was once selfish and heartless, learns to love unconditionally. The two main characters take time to develop their newfound relationship.

“Beauty and the Beast” is one of very few fairy tales that show that relationships actually take time to develop trust, companionship and ultimately a true, selfless love.

With the support from many, we have been able to mount this timeless Disney classic. With costumes provided by Theatre By Design, sets designed by Dale Scrivener and Amelia Berndt, choreography by Casey Rumberger, coaching by Gus Palma and music direction by Dan and Venita Burch, You are bound to be blown away by this talented group of students as they bring this timeless classic story to life on the Pagosa Springs High School stage.

Tickets are available for $15 in advance online at https://our.show/pagosabeast.

Tickets will be $18 at the door. Get your tickets now before they sell out. With only five performances from March 14 through 18 at 7 p.m., tickets are bound to go fast.