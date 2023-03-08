Archuleta County Fair Board seeking members

By Tonya Steadmon | Archuleta County Fair Board

The Archuleta County Fair Board needs members of our community to help us plan one of the most significant historical events of the year. We are looking for more individuals to join our board. We are a working board with seven members and can have 15.

Do you reside in Archuleta County? Are you new to the community? Do you want to be a part of our history and traditions?

We are celebrating 72 years of the Archuleta County Fair this year, and our goal is to continue our traditions while embracing the growth of our community. We need help to grow our fair and make it the biggest yet.

While this requires quite a bit of work throughout the year and the actual event, it is also fun and rewarding. We enjoy seeing our community get together and make memories, visit with old friends, and make new friends.

We work closely with the Colorado State University staff, 4-H leaders, 4-H kids and parents, livestock board, volunteers, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club and community organizations. They and others give an incredible amount of time and dedication to this event, and it would not be possible to do this without them. We are proud of our community and its commitment to our youth.

We need you. Your community needs you. Please consider helping us by either joining the board or volunteering. Contact us at archuletacountyfair@gmail.com or Tonya Steadmon at (970) 759-8086. We would love to visit with you and give you more information.