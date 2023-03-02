Unitarian Universalists to hear about trauma and courage

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Please join the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in person or on Zoom on Sunday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. to hear a recorded sermon by the Rev. Angela Herrera, senior minister of the First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque.

Herrera has served on First Unitarian’s ministry staff since 2010 and was called as the senior minister in September 2017.

The topic is “Trauma and Courage.”

Herrera states, “Life includes risk from the very beginning. That’s part of what makes life so precious to us. So we each develop a certain level of risk tolerance. Most of it is subconscious … But if we were to worry all the time about bad things happening, we’d totally miss out on the present moment.”

Herrera continues, “When we are living well, we are aware of risk and we make some choices to help keep ourselves within our level of risk tolerance, but we don’t spend too much of our precious lives in a state of fear. But when things do go wrong, and we experience something traumatic, that can shift the way we perceive things. By understanding how trauma works in us, we can take an active role in healing.”

Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8991941305. The meeting ID is 899 194 1305 and call-in number is (346) 248-7799.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask, if deemed necessary, while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., on the north side facing the mountains. Services are on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:30 a.m. Meditation is on the second and fourth Sundays at 9 a.m. For more information about the fellowship, our services and the meditation group, please see the website www.pagosauu.org. If the service is canceled due to weather conditions, it will be announced on the homepage by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.