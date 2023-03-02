Multiple new fun, free events for all ages on tap this month

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Your library is offering multiple new fun, free events for all ages this month, including during spring break March 20-25:

• Teens are invited to enjoy a free rebranded online GM Playground DnD program today, Thursday, March 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. that will now be open to a wider variety of players on the first and third Thursdays of every month. Game masters (GMs) can lead a variety of tabletop role-playing games, but sometimes are uncertain how to start or may want to test a new idea before running a full campaign. This program will give you space to do that. Interested GMs should contact the library to sign up to run a one-shot game (no more than three sessions).

• Pagosa Unplugged is a program for amateur musicians who would like a safe, supportive, non-bar setting to play, sing or both with other people. It will take place the first and third Mondays of the month from 4 to 6 p.m. starting March 6. Anyone under age 18 is welcome with a signed parental permission, available at your library. For program information, contact Susan at (970) 946-3396 (not the library).

• Teens are welcome to benefit from a college and scholarship essay review on March 6 and 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come in and get another person to look over your essay before you send it.

• Two new children’s programs will help kids celebrate Youth Art Month in March. Little Picassos next Friday, March 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. for artists aged 1 to 4 uses art to teach literacy skills. Participants should come ready to get messy. All materials are safe and nontoxic. Kids Create!, also on Friday, March 10, from 2 to 3 p.m., is for kids ages 5 to 8. Participants will practice reading while creating mixed-media art pieces based on a picture book.

• A new Sit and Knit adult knitting time launches on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. starting March 11. It is aimed at anyone over the age of 18 who would like to come and work on your project or get some help if you are stuck on a project.

• A Learn to Knit class will take place on the fourth Saturday of the month beginning March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 8 and above. Several experienced knitting teachers would love to share their knowledge and craft with you.

• Each weekday during spring break, we’ll host a free hour of games with prizes for ages 6 and up. Watch for details in a future “Library News” column.

Events calendar

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. Its streamlined format combines all the activities and events for children, teens and adults on one handy, two-sided page.

Flu season protocols

The curbside service that we began for COVID safety continues — and it’s also a healthful option in the cold and flu season. To save your energy and lessen germ exposure to other patrons, we recommend you use our curbside service — or add a name to your account authorizing that person to pick up items for you while you recuperate.

Save the date for

library fundraiser

We hope you will note Saturday, April 15, on your calendar for the second annual Library Affair fundraiser for our building campaign to expand and renovate your library.

This elegant evening event will take place at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts starting at 6 p.m. It will feature a silent auction of different table settings designed by some of Pagosa’s most creative artists.

If you want to decorate a table for this prestigious event, please call Cindi Galabota, library foundation director, at (970) 264-2209. Tickets are $50 and will go on sale on March 15 at the library and online.

Special teen and tween event tomorrow

Teens and tweens will want to join us tomorrow, Friday, March 3, for our free Teen and Tween Takeover of the library from 2 to 4 p.m. During that time, our conversational computers will be reserved only for users aged 9-19.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, March 3, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Makerspace on Saturday

Kids, tweens and teens are invited to a free Makerspace session on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to noon, when we’ll provide the materials so you can build, design and create.

Event for first-time

moms next Tuesday

San Juan Basin Public Health will be at your library next Tuesday, March 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a free session to guide first-time moms on how to make a better future for yourself and your baby.

Dungeons and Dragons

Next Tuesday, March 7, from 4 to 5:30, join our Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. Registration is required because space is limited. Contact Josie@pagosalibrary.org to join.

Therapy dog visit next Wednesday

Next Wednesday, March 8, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

Homework and

tutoring help

Our highly popular free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for students in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. There is a registration packet for parents and guardians to fill out to enroll your child that you can get by emailing the library or coming in. This program has been a big hit because it helps build essential skills in core subjects. You still can register your child, but you may be put on a wait list.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

PALS/GED adult

education

Mark is available for his free PALS sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy will help you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. You do not need an appointment for these drop-in sessions. Note there will be no Tech Time today, March 2.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and accessing this free digital collection is very easy. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Nonfiction

“Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann is a collection of true stories showcasing the courage, anger and joy of American police officers on the job.

“The Climate Book” is a handbook by Greta Thunberg, 20-year-old Swedish activist working to address the problems of climate change.

Books on CD

“The Devil’s Ransom” by Brad Taylor is a Pike Logan thriller. “Exiles” by Jane Harper, set in Australia, focuses on a mother who disappeared. “The Faraway World” by Patricia Engel is a collection of stories showcasing people involved in Latin American immigration “Secrets of the Morning” by V.C. Andrews is part of the dark family Cutler series.

Mysteries and thrillers

“What Child is This” by Bonnie Macbird is Sherlock Holmes adventure. “A Trace of Poison” by Colleen Cambridge is a Phyllida Bright mystery featuring Agatha Christie’s housekeeper. “Wild and Wicked Things” by Francesca May is a tale of dark magic, romance and murder. “The Justice of Kings” by Richard Swan is an epic fantasy featuring a man who is a detective, judge and executioner all in one. “You Should Have Told Me” by Leah Konen follows a new mother whose partner disappears. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child is a FBI special agent Pendergast mystery.

Donations

When we are open, material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk — not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please. The Friends take fiction published in 2013 or newer and nonfiction that is 2018 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“It’s not what you don’t know that hurts you. It’s what you know for sure that ain’t true.” — Mark Twain (1835-1910), American writer, humorist and lecturer.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.