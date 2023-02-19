The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball teams will begin postseason action this week, with the Lady Pirates hitting the road and the Pirates set to host.

The Lady Pirate basketball team is entering the 32-team 4A bracket as the No. 20 team and will take on No. 13 Resurrection Christian. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 4 Lutheran and No. 29 DSST: Byers.

The Pirate boys are entering the postseason as the No. 5 team and will host first-round action.

They will first take on No. 28 DSST: Conservatory. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 12 Pueblo Central and No. 21 Middle Park.

As of Sunday evening, game times had not yet been announced.