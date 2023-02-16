On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Jeanine E. Russell was called into eternal life. She died peacefully in her home, with her husband Eugene by her side. For several years, she courageously battled several health issues and is now at peace and complete comfort with Jesus.

Jeanine was born in a small town on the Mediterranean Coast of the French Riviera called Ville France, Sur de la Mer, France. As a young woman, she came to the United States and explored many different places, including New York, Florida, Nevada and California, up until she ended up in Norfolk, Va., where she met the love of her life, Eugene Lobato, while he was in the U.S. Navy. She later gave birth to her daughter, Michelle, who was the “apple of her eye.” Jeanine held many roles in her life, including wife, mother, friend and hard worker. She was a talented seamstress, making clothes in her early days, and doing alterations for countless people later in life. She worked at The Rose Restaurant, The First Inn Motel and the U.S. Forest Service. Some of Jeanine’s favorite things included eating good food (especially French food like pate, cheese and French bread), listening to good music (like The Rolling Stones, The Bee Gees and The Beatles), dancing, spending time with friends, and, later in life, relaxing while watching her cooking shows, “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Waltons” on television. Above all, Jeanine treasured her husband, daughter and two beautiful granddaughters. Jeanine will always be known by her loved ones for her fierce and faithful love for her family. She will be dearly loved and missed forever. Until we meet again, Mama …

Jeanine is predeceased by her father, Eugene Roux; mother, Gabrielle Gregoire; her brother, Charles Roux; and her sister, Betty Le Bivie, all of France.

Jeanine is survived by her husband, Eugene Lobato (Pagosa Springs); her daughter, Michelle Lobato-Pettis (Denver); granddaughters, Fayth and Jynesa Pettis, (Denver); son-in-law, Maurice “Mo” Pettis (Denver); her two older sisters, Nicole Barbero and Monique Bailet, (France); as well as nieces and nephews in France.

A recitation of the rosary will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 445 Lewis St., Pagosa Springs, with Mass following immediately at 10 a.m. There will be a meal and gathering following Mass, across the street at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St., Pagosa Springs. Our family would love to be blessed by your presence at this time. Any side dish, salad or dessert people want to bring is welcomed, but not required.