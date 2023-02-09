Public Notices Feb. 9, 2023

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Capital Ventures Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2022CV030072

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CAPITAL VENTURES, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: January 12, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: January 19, 2023.

Last Publication: February 16, 2023.

Published January 19, 26, February 2, 9 and 16, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO

Archuleta County District Court

109 Harman Park Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-5932

Case No.: 2022CV030079

Division: 1

Ctrm:

Plaintiff: CROWLEY RANCH RESERVE OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., a Colorado nonprofit corporation

v.

Defendants: FLOYD SEITZINGER; DEBRA

SEITZINGER

Attorneys for Plaintiff:

Orten Cavanagh Holmes & Hunt, LLC

Hal R. Kyles, #23891

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

Phone Number: (720) 221-9780

Matter ID #3115.0003

SUMMONS [BY PUBLICATION]

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action of foreclosure pursuant to Rule 105, C.R.C.P. to the real property situate in Chromo, Colorado more particularly described as Crowley Ranch Res 4 Lot: D-12 CRR 4 Twn: 32N Rng: 1E, County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

Dated: January 9, 2023.

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

By: /s/ Hal R. Kyles

Hal R. Kyles, #23891

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: January 19, 2023

Last Publication: February 16, 2023

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.

Published January 19, 26, February 2, 9 and 16, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DATE FILED: December 16, 2022 12:00 PM

Case No. 2022DR29

In re the Marriage of:

JIMMY DEE ELLEDGE, Petitioner

and

MICHELLE MONTOYA-ELLEDGE, Respondent

Action for Dissolution of Marriage

TO THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT MICHELLE MONTOYA-ELLEDGE: A copy of the Petition and Summons may be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during regular business hours. Default judgment may be entered against Respondent, if Respondent fails to appear or file a response within thirty-five days after date of Publication.

/s/ Debbie Tully

Clerk of the District Court

Archuleta County

109 Harman Park Dr/PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published January 19, 26, February 2, 9 and 16, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

Delfin Martinez

P O BOX 97

CHROMO, CO 81128

Dora Jaramillo

C/O LEO JARAMILLIO

25250 RIVERSIDE AVE

WARRENVILLE, ID 60555

Josefita Valdez, now deceased

C/O MARCIA RUBILDA GARCIA

P O BOX 384

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Demetrio Martinez, now deceased

C/O BEVERLY JEAN MARTINEZ

2544 RIO VISTA WAY

FARMINGTON, NM 87401

Joe Eloy Martinez, now deceased

C/O MURRAY ARNOLD MARTINEZ

1780 POINSETTIA AVE

ENGLEWOOD, FL 34223

Demetrio Martinez, now deceased

C/O MARKIE LEROY MARTINEZ

3861 COUNTY ROAD 391 # 3861

CHROMO, CO 81128

John O. Martinez

C/O ANETTE MCINNIS

4410 COUNTY ROAD 359

CHROMO, CO 81128

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to Mark Shannon the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

The W1/2SW1/4 of Section 1, Township 32 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the N1/2NE1/4 of Section

11, Township 32 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 32 North,

Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., all in Archuleta County, Colorado.

LESS AND EXCEPT those Parcels in the N1/2NE1/4 of Section 11, Township 32 North, Range 1 West,

N.M.P.M. and the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 32 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta

County, Colorado, being designated as Parcel 1, Parcel 2, and Parcel 3 as set forth and shown on the

Survey recorded July 22, 1985 as Reception No. 132566.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that Tract of land in the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 32 North, Range 1

West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, being more particularly described in Quitclaim Deeds

recorded September 7, 1999 as Reception Nos. 99008961, 99008962, 99008963, 99008964, and 99008965.

Account Number: R017099

Schedule Number: 615101300081

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2019-04768

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Mark Shannon.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Demetrio Martinez, now deceased and Josefita Valdez, now deceased and Dora Jaramillo and Delfin Martinez and Joe Eloy Martinez, now deceased and John O. Martinez for said year 2018;

That said Mark Shannon on the 12th day of December 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to Mark Shannon on the 24th day of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of January 2023

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 26, February 2 and 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030038

DIVISION NO. MG

INITIAL COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, DONALD DEEN BOOTH; ANITA T. BOOTH

SHERIFF SALE 2022-11

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated October 7, 2022, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 5, 2019 at Rec. No. 21905036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, WHICH LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS.

Description of property to be foreclosed:

Regarding: Lot 343 and 344 Pagosa Trails. According to the office plat of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Also known as: 54 Landau Dr, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 22nd day of March 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of purchase, as provided by law.

Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: January 26, 2023

Last Publication: February 23, 2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

The name and address of the attorney representing the holder of the evidence of the debt is as follows:

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

DATED this 5th day of January, 2023.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Published January 26, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-010

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On November 29, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Deandria Lisa Saltzmann

Original Beneficiary(ies) MJB Trust

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt MJB Trust

Date of Deed of Trust February 20, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 21, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21901047

Original Principal Amount $202,400.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $191,352.64

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Tracts 14 and 15, Alpine Lakes Ranch – Elk Ridge Unit #1, according to the map thereof, filed August 9, 1996 as Reception No. 1996005791, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Also known by street and number as: 1112 S Black Bear Place, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 03/30/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 2/2/2023

Last Publication 3/2/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 11/29/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Eggleston Kosnik, LLC 160 E. 12th Street, Ste 7, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1580

Attorney File # Saltzmann

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published February 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030010

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: January 26, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: February 2, 2023.

Last Publication: March 2, 2023.

Published February 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District of _Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms and 3 directors will be elected to serve 2-year terms. Eligible electors of the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Edna Marquez

55 Milton Lane

Arboles, CO, 81121

970-883-5445

piedrapark@yahoo.com

Self-Nomination Forms can be picked up at the Water Plant address above.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on February 24, 2023.

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, February 27, 2023 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, April 25, 2023.

Designated Election Official Signature

Published January 26, February 2, 9 and 16, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Region 9 Economic Development District

of Southwest Colorado

Phone: (970) 247-9621

shak@region9edd.org

Request for Bids (RFB)

La Plata County Carrier Neutral

Location (CNL) Remodel

Details and plans can be found at:

https://region9edd.org/broadband

Pre-Bid Walkthrough

Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 2:00 p.m. MST

Proposals Due

Friday, February 17, 2023, by 5:00 p.m. MST

Published February 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Mary Lee Flower aka Mary L. Flower aka Mary Flower, Deceased

Case No. 2023PR30003

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 9, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Ann Maroney Flower, Personal Representative

767 Durango Road

Durango, Colorado 81301

Published February 9, 16 and 23, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) Directors will be elected to serve a term of four (4) years and two (2) Directors will be elected to serve a term of two (2) years.

Eligible Electors of the District interested in serving on the Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from Renee Lewis, the Designated Election Official for the District, on the District’s website at www.pawsd.org/district-business/pawsd-board-of-directors and at the District’s administrative office located at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official, either by email at deo@pawsd.org or in person at the District’s administrative office address above, no earlier than January 1, 2023 nor later than Friday, February 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee or replacement ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official at the District’s administrative office address above between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (closed 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.) from April 18, 2023 until May 2, 2023. All absentee or replacement ballots must be returned to the District’s administrative office at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by May 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Renee Lewis

Designated Election Official

Published in: The Pagosa SUN

Published on: February 9, 2023

Published February 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Frank O Nelson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30048

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-05

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

FRANK O NELSON

MARGARET J NELSON

RONALD L HAYNES

MARIE K HAYNES

IVY J TABOR

MICHAEL D BRUCE

PATRICIA A ANGEL, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT

WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP OF DANIEL J

ANGEL, DECEASED

CRYSTAL PHILLIPS

JIMMY D GILBERT

NELDA F GILBERT

BRIAN HORN

ANGELA HORN

CAROLYN E WRIGHT

MARION WEINZWEIG

CELIA KATZ

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11 o’clock A.M., on 14th of April, 2023, Sale Number 2023-05 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 2/09/2023

Last Publication: 3/09/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 6, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

FRANK O NELSON AND MARGARET J NELSON (C#179606322) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 and 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $761.38

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,127.33

RONALD L HAYNES and MARIE K HAYNES (C#179704622) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $988.26

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,354.21

IVY J TABOR (C#179705249) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 and 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $655.69

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,021.64

MICHAEL D BRUCE (C#179803994) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $747.93

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,113.88

PATRICIA A ANGEL, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP OF DANIEL J ANGEL, DECEASED (C#439902388) A 69,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7843-7844 in Building Number(s) 22,

Unpaid Assessments: $730.11

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,096.06

CRYSTAL PHILLIPS (C#179904420) A 308,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7845-7846 in Building Number(s) 23,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,676.23

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,042.18

JIMMY D GILBERT and NELDA F GILBERT (C#170000673) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7863-7864 in Building Number(s) 32,

Unpaid Assessments: $714.00

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,079.95

BRIAN HORN and ANGELA HORN (C#550004006) A 308,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7883-7884 in Building Number(s) 42,

Unpaid Assessments: $10,128.92

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $11,494.87

CAROLYN E WRIGHT (C#170906267) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7859-7860 in Building Number(s) 30,

Unpaid Assessments: $3,406.29

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,772.24

MARION WEINZWEIG and CELIA KATZ (C#179801253) A 49,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7823-7824 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,218.14

Cost: $365.95

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,584.09

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published February 9, 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Jennifer Smith, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30047

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-04

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

JENNIFER SMITH

RYO HAINES

EMILIE A HAINES

JOEL MATTHEW MONAGHAN

MARISA EUGENIA MONAGHAN

ETHEL P KRAMER, TRUSTEE OF THE KRAMER

FAMILY TRUST

JAMES P KOEHLER

J FRANCISCO MORENO

ARTHUR B BARBER

ORA BARBER

VALARIE J DANIELS A/K/A VALARIE DANIEL

RICHARD G HANNA

SANDRA STAFFORD DROST

KENNETH LEE DROST

GEORGE S REHER

DORIS E REHER

LINLY P LEE

JERRY ROBISON

KAREN ROBISON

DONAL LEE KNUTSON

ELOYCE JONES FLEMING

JAMES D NICOSON

KAREN V NICOSON

CONSTANCE M WASHINGTON

CATHY UNDERHILL DBA CATHY’S COTTAGE, LLC

MICHELLE D OSBORN

STEVE OSBORN

JOHN P DAUER JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

STANLEY E NEWELL

JOYCE A NEWELL

PHYLLIS A WILLIAMS, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT

WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF JOHN B

WILLIAMS, DECEASED

SUSAN E ODERY

AL F PHILLIPS

DEBBIE K PHILLIPS

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on 14th of April, 2023, Sale Number 2023-04 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 2/09/2023

Last Publication: 3/09/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 6, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Eagle’s Loft Condominiums

Matter Amount

JENNIFER SMITH (C#170306088) Unit Weeks Numbers 44, Unit Number 53, Building Number 53, Phase 4

Unpaid Assessments: $2,017.58

Interest: $289.47

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,546.09

RYO HAINES and EMILIE A HAINES (C#171000227) Unit Weeks Numbers 31, Unit Number 33, Building Number 33, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

JOEL MATTHEW MONAGHAN and MARISA EUGENIA MONAGHAN (C#171207707) Unit Weeks Numbers 43, Unit Number 48, Building Number 48, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

ETHEL P KRAMER, TRUSTEE OF THE KRAMER FAMILY TRUST (C#178401915) Unit Weeks Numbers 33, Unit Number 5, Building Number 5, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

JAMES P KOEHLER (C#178404612) Unit Weeks Numbers 39, Unit Number 5, Building Number 5, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

J FRANCISCO MORENO (C#178407094) Unit Weeks Numbers 48, Unit Number 12, Building Number 12, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

ARTHUR B BARBER and ORA BARBER (C#178407201) Unit Weeks Numbers 46, Unit Number 14, Building Number 14, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

VALARIE DANIEL (C#178407862) Unit Weeks Numbers 8, Unit Number 8, Building Number 8, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

VALARIE J DANIEL (C#178407870) Unit Weeks Numbers 31, Unit Number 14, Building Number 14, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

RICHARD G HANNA (C#178501862) Unit Weeks Numbers 20, Unit Number 16, Building Number 16, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

SANDRA STAFFORD DROST and KENNETH LEE DROST (C#178503942) Unit Weeks Numbers 42, Unit Number 15, Building Number 15, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

SANDRA STAFFORD DROST and KENNETH LEE DROST (C#178503959) Unit Weeks Numbers 43, Unit Number 15, Building Number 15, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

GEORGE S REHER AND DORIS E REHER (C#178506713) Unit Weeks Numbers 26, Unit Number 36, Building Number 36, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

LINLY P LEE (C#178513966) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 3, Building Number 3, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $316.89

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,621.36

JERRY ROBISON AND KAREN M ROBISON (C#178514774) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 28, Building Number 28, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

DONAL LEE KNUTSON (C#178610234) Unit Weeks Numbers 40, Unit Number 39, Building Number 39, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

ELOYCE JONES FLEMING (C#178703468) Unit Weeks Numbers 45, Unit Number 35, Building Number 35, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,017.58

Interest: $289.47

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,546.09

JAMES D NICOSON and KAREN V NICOSON (C#178751624) Unit Weeks Numbers 22, Unit Number 51, Building Number 51, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

CONSTANCE M WASHINGTON (C#178752747) Unit Weeks Numbers 51, Unit Number 21, Building Number 21, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $308.27

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,612.74

CATHY UNDERHILL DBA CATHY’S COTTAGE LLC (C#178758553) Unit Weeks Numbers 36, Unit Number 4, Building Number 4, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

MICHELLE D OSBORN and STEVE OSBORN (C#178761078) Unit Weeks Numbers 30, Unit Number 56, Building Number 56, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

JOHN P DAUER JR and PATRICIA H DAUER (C#178764759) Unit Weeks Numbers 34, Unit Number 55, Building Number 55, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

STANLEY E NEWELL and JOYCE A NEWELL (C#178802914) Unit Weeks Numbers 19, Unit Number 23, Building Number 23, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

PHYLLIS A WILLIAMS, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF JOHN B WILLIAMS, DECEASED (C#179202429) Unit Weeks Numbers 46, Unit Number 35, Building Number 35, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

SUSAN E ODERY (C#521501270) Unit Weeks Numbers 46, Unit Number 18, Building Number 18, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,065.43

Interest: $301.35

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,605.82

AL F PHILLIPS and DEBBIE K PHILLIPS (C#178607354) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 40, Building Number 40, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $3,001.38

Interest: $1,716.84

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $189.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,982.26

In Eagle’s Loft Condominiums. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Condominiums as depicted on the Plat Maps recorded under Reception Numbers 117699, 119118, 130203, 132403, subject to the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums recorded as Reception Number 117700, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published February 9, 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Clarice R Eubanks, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30046

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-03

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

J. DEL GREEN A/K/A DEL GREEN

LAUREL ROYBAL

CLARICE R EUBANK

MARGE GREEN

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 12 o’clock A.M., on 31st of March, 2023, Sale Number 2023-03 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 2/09/2023

Last Publication: 3/09/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 6, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Mountain Meadows Townhomes Matter Amount

Clarice R Eubank (C#178385670) Lot (Unit) Weeks One (1) Fall Unit Week, Unit Number(s) 7601 through 7608, Phase Two

Unpaid Assessments: $2,461.55

Interest: $397.72

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $368.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,303.01

Del Green and Marge Green (C#178389607) Lot (Unit) Weeks One (1) Summer Unit Week, Unit Number(s) 7601 through 7608, Phase Two

Unpaid Assessments: $2,461.55

Interest: $360.42

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $368.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,240.71

J. Del Green and Laurel Roybal (C#178754289) Lot (Unit) Weeks One (1) Summer Unit Week, Unit Number(s) 7601 through 7608, Phase Two

Unpaid Assessments: $2,461.55

Interest: $442.14

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $368.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,322.43

Of Mountain Meadows Townhomes. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhomes as described and delineated the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 137131 and 20209311, subject to the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded as Reception Number 137132, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Published February 9, 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Joel Cartagena, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30043

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-02

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

JOEL CARTAGENA

CHRIS ORTEGA

RAY HODGES

ROBERT F HENRY

ELOUIDA WRIGHT, SURVIVING JOINT

TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF

SURVIVORSHIP OF ROY T WRIGHT,

DECEASED

MICHAEL P BADOVINAC

PATRICIA M BADOVINAC

LAUREN M STEWART

GLORIA HURST STEWART

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11 o’clock A.M., on 31st of March, 2023, Sale Number 2023-02 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 2/09/2023

Last Publication: 3/09/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

\NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 6, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

JOEL CARTAGENA and CHRIS ORTEGA (C#170306641) A 87,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,795.77

Costs: $268.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,063.81

RAY HODGES (C#170212195) A 300,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1411, 1412, 1413, 1414, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425 and 1426 in Building Number(s) 14,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,901.50

Costs: $268.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,821.04

ROBERT F HENRY (C#170107734) A 77,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $931.32

Costs: $268.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,199.36

ELOUIDA WRIGHT, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF ROY T WRIGHT, DECEASED (C#170105399) A 105,000 / 60,310,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125 and 1126 in Building Number(s) 11,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,518.33

Costs: $268.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,786.37

MICHAEL P BADOVINAC and PATRICIA M BADOVINAC (C#420200479) A 63,000 / 63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325, and 1326 in Building Number(s) 13

Unpaid Assessments: $899.61

Costs: $268.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,167.65

LAUREN M STEWART and GLORIA HURST STEWART (C#171406283) A 105,000 / 62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, and 1726 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,560.78

Costs: $268.04

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,828.82

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published February 9, 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Albert F Phillips, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30042

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

Sheriff Sale 2023-01

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ALBERT F PHILLIPS

DEBRA K PHILLIPS

LINDA SELOFF

JOHN F HANCOCK, TRUSTEE OF THE

HANCOCK FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 11,

1999

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on 31st, March, 2023, Sale Number 2023-01, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 2/09/2023

Last Publication: 3/09/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 6, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

ALBERT F PHILLIPS and DEBRA K PHILLIPS (C#179300520) Unit Weeks Numbers 16, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $3,798.79

Interest: $1,953.44

Late Fees: $75.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $535.45

Judgment Amount: $7,362.68

LINDA SELOFF and JOHN F HANCOCK, TRUSTEE OF THE HANCOCK FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 11, 1999 (C#179101795) Unit Weeks Numbers 50, Unit Number 7515, Building Number 4, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $2,668.96

Interest: $482.38

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $535.45

Judgment Amount: $4,786.79

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published February 9, 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.