On Jan. 30, Scout Troop 807 held a Court of Honor. Scouts received recognition for their advancements in rank and merit badges. Pictured, from left to right: Jennifer Walterscheid (scoutmaster), Koltin Bassett, Bennett Walterscheid, Andrew Bowles, Bruce Kubelka, Silas Yost, Harper Hedgecock, Peyton Jackson, Sawyer Yost and David Ashbaugh. Troop 807 is planning a fundraiser dinner on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to (970) 946-8687.