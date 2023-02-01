Spiritual Experiences Group to discuss ‘Spiritual Tools to Unlock Your Dreams, Talents and Spiritual Potential’

By Laurah Brock Young | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

Potential always makes me think of the future — possibilities, talent, prospects and yet-to-be-realized goals. It can also include our spiritual life. There is a strong connection between how we view our spiritual potential and how our dreams and goals manifest.

There are many tools available that can help us realize our dreams. Join the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs for a whole-hearted discussion called “Spiritual Tools to Unlock Your Dreams, Talents and Spiritual Potential.”

Our topics will include tools that can enhance your life journey and new ways to develop your talents and potential. We will explore possible ways to make your dreams a reality, all from a spiritual perspective.

The discussion is free and open to people of all faiths and beliefs. It will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230-A Port Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 12. It will begin at 1 p.m.

To find other in-person discussions and online events offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs, visit https://www.facebook.com/Eckankar-in-Colorado-104663979586166.