New Thought topic: ‘Enhance Your Life With the Five Sacred Elements’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Jan. 22 Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be with Dr. Elaine Harding: “Enhance Your Life With the Five Sacred Elements.”

“The five elements demonstrate how all aspects of human health, [like] diet, movement, and emotions, are interconnected with nature and our environment.” — Teresa Biggs, DOM.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Thursday, Jan. 19: “Into Your Genius” with Bob Proctor and Mary Morrissey: Six-week study group with White Eagle. Learn how to activate parts of your mind that are unused to higher capacities — intuition, the will, imagination, memory, perception and reason.

Class can be attended at the New Thought Center or by phone. Contact (970) 510-0309 for more information.

Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Spirit Day with Shayla White Eagle.

Jan. 29, 1 p.m. “Ignite Your Life” group meeting with Harding.

Feb. 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Valentine Brave Hearts dinner and music. Call (970) 309-6067 for reservations. Tickets are $20.

March 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Academy Awards Red Carpet Evening Benefit. There will be a silent auction, appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are on sale for $25.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).