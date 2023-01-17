Closure tomorrow morning for U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass 

― Southwest Colorado Winter Travel Alert ―



U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass east of Pagosa Springs

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass will close tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. so that crews can perform winter maintenance operations. Westbound traffic will be stopped just west of the ski area at the pass summit (MP 167) and eastbound traffic will be stopped near Treasure Falls (MP 157). Do not attempt to bypass the closed gates. Maintenance operations will last for much of the morning, the exact time of reopening the highway is not known.



U.S. 550 north of Durango

US 550 Coal Bank and Molas passes between Purgatory and Silverton have been closed to ensure safety for motorists. The safety closure was implemented at 11 a.m. today due to adverse weather and high avalanche danger. It is not known when the corridor will reopen. Northbound travelers will encounter a closed gate just north of Purgatory, near Cascade Creek (MP 52). Southbound travelers will encounter a closed gate at Silverton (MP 70). Do not attempt to bypass the closed gates.



With the prolonged storm system expected to remain in the area, travelers should be aware that additional maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented on many southwest Colorado highways over the next few days. Visit cotrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.