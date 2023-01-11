Pagosa Nordic Club offers numerous events

Photo courtesy Pagosa Nordic

SW Nordic Race Series 20km skiers leave the starting line at last Saturday’s Nordic ski races at Cloman Park.



By James Dickhoff | Pagosa Nordic Club

Last weekend was a full weekend of Nordic skiing events hosted by the Pagosa Nordic Club, with a Moonrise/Sunset Ski Social on Friday; the SW Nordic Race Series 20k, 5km and KidK races on Saturday; and a Learn to Cross-Country Ski Clinic on Sunday.

Approximately 35 skiers enjoyed the Moonrise/Sunset Ski Social, and the Learn to Cross Country Ski Clinic had 70 skiers in attendance.

The SW Nordic Race Series attracted 55 racers from as far away as Albuquerque, N.M.; Denver; and Carbondale.

Race results include:

Men’s 20km: first, Brent Wilson, 56:52 (Durango); second, David Rsamussen, 58:28 (Carbondale); third, Travis Brown, 59:37 (Durango).

Women’s 20km: first, Laura Spector, 1:01:15 (Durango); second, Molly Hummel, 1:02:34 (Santa Fe, N.M.); third, Michelle Wilson, 1:06:42 (Durango).

Men’s 5km: first, Jack Purcell, 15:08 (Durango); second, Jonah Unterreiner, 19:22 (Durango); third, Isaac Armstrong, 19:34 (Durango).

Women’s 5km: first, Mila Moseley, 15:54 (Los Alamos, N.M.); second, Dewa Ilg, 16:46 (Durango); third, Ilah Mitchell, 17:59 (Durango).

KidK finishers: first, Oliver Ritterman, 10:08 (Durango); second, Quanah Moseley, 10:10 (Los Alamos, N.M.); Archer Nicovich, 11:32 (Durango); Xavier Ritterman, 14:19 (Durango); Sage Wilson, 14:43 (Durango).

The next three SW Nordic Series Races include: the Chama Chili Classic 18 km race on Saturday, Jan. 14; Telluride Butch Cassidy 15 km race on Feb. 11; and the Durango Pine Needle Langlauf 30 km race on Feb. 18.

Upcoming Pagosa Nordic Club events include the Red Ryder BB Gun Biathlon race on Saturday, Jan. 21, during WinterFest. The race will be held at Yamaguchi Park and features a competitive 16km race, a citizens 4km and a KidK.

The BB Gun Biathlon is a very popular local fun race for all ages and abilities as well as spectators. Racers shoot at targets between ski laps with provided Red Ryder BB Guns. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes for the best top three. Please register online before the day of the event.

The next Learn to Cross-Country Ski Clinic is on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Cloman Park during WinterFest. Lessons for never-evers, beginners and intermediates for skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing. Space is limited. Online registration required.

Current trails being groomed for skate skiing with set tracks for classic cross-country skiing in the Pagosa Springs area include: Alberta Park groomed by the Wolf Creek Ski Area; Coyote Hill groomed by the Pagosa Ranger District; Fall Creek, West Fork, Cloman Park, Davis Ranch and Yamaguchi Park groomed by the Pagosa Nordic Club.

Check out event information and grooming reports at Pagosanordic.com.