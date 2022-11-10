Dorotha Jean “Dot” Phillips, 86, was called home to heaven on Nov. 3. She was born in Ralls, Texas, to the late Fishburn and Marie White on July 20, 1936. She moved frequently as her father worked in the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico.

She married Clayton Phillips on Dec. 19, 1955, in Clovis, N.M. They settled in Ralls, where Clayton farmed cotton and Dot was a homemaker/mother. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also very active in her children’s lives, serving over the years as Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and band parent among many other activities. She and Clayton loved traveling and took vacations in Europe, Mexico and Alaska in addition to annual family vacations all over the states and Canada. After selling the farm in the ‘80s, they moved to Ruidoso, N.M., where they owned and operated a gift shop. They eventually returned to Lubbock, Texas, where, in retirement, they managed apartment complexes for a few years. Upon Clayton’s death in 2010, Dot moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo., to be near her eldest daughter. Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always active in church and community affairs. She loved cooking, arts and crafts, camping, and playing board games. She will be remembered for her loving kindness and generosity.

Dot is survived by her two daughters, LaVerna Phillips, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and LaChana Gilbert, of Lubbock, Texas; and her two grandchildren, Tyrelle and Laramie Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Laney Fred White.

A burial Eucharist and reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Pagosa Springs. Interment will be in the Ralls Cemetery in the spring. Those who wish to honor her may make a donation to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church Outreach Programs at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.