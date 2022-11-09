Pagosa Peak Open School to present Golden Age of Hollywood red carpet gala

By Ursala Hudson | Pagosa Peak Open School

Get ready to shimmy your tuxedos and gowns down the red carpet at the annual Music Hall Fundraiser — the Golden Age of Hollywood.

You may recall the roaring good time that was had by all at 2018’s prohibition-themed inaugural fundraiser, “The Blues Box,” featuring the southwest’s finest blues and jazz musicians and a full dance floor. This year we are bringing out the red carpet for a classy 1920s-’60s event featuring a fresh live band and all-new props.

This annual period-themed musical gala encompasses the creative investment of not only the professional musical performance and exuberant décor, but also the adorned crowd, making it Pagosa’s premier artistic event.

The upcoming theme will be upheld by the classy Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. A walk down the red carpet will lead attendees inside a sparkled-up venue filled with celebrity cameos and delectable hors d’oeuvres. A further jaunt down the Hollywood Walk of Fame will lead to the photo booths and bar, with a drink menu consisting of signature cocktails, champagne and beer (for our true Western movie stars).

Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of local products and experiences at our silent auction tables. A super-band of Pagosa’s finest musicians and performers will be collaborating to produce a lengthy musical performance that is sure to keep the dance floor packed throughout the night. Our most glamorous VIPs get their own cocktail table, table service, reserved parking and will be hopped up on champagne and chocolate.

Be sure to dress to impress by donning your most dapper duds and glamorous gowns as our best dressed “celebrities” will be awarded their very own golden Oscar and other delights. Categories include Hollywood’s Leading Man, Starlet and Lovers.

This event is undoubtedly a community collaboration, supporting the arts in Pagosa Springs, and — above all — educational excellence.

All proceeds from this event will go toward operations and programming at Pagosa Peak Open School — Pagosa’s first district-authorized, tuition-free public elementary charter school.

Public school options monitored by the Colorado Department of Education are historically shown to increase the academic and cultural quality of all the educational options within a community — which has a drastic impact for small towns such as ours. While Pagosa Peak Open School receives nearly the same state funding per child as the other public schools in Archuleta County, numerous operational expenses are left for the school to cover, which could otherwise be applied to teacher salaries, transportation, class supplies, field work options and growth opportunities for students. The school’s operational budget relies heavily on grants and fundraising events.

To learn more about the school, visit www.pagosapeakopenschool.org.

This year’s fundraiser will be held Saturday, Nov. 12. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at PagosaCenter.org. The 2018 event sold out in advance and tickets are very limited. Find the event on Facebook for more details.