Free Pagosa Springs Community Band concert Saturday

By Susy Mekeal | Pagosa Springs Community Band

The Pagosa Springs Community Band will be hosting its annual fall concert this Saturday, Nov. 12.

Our concert will feature technical, more challenging music, and the musicians are up for the challenge.

The fall concert will include a variety of musicians from 14 years old to somewhere in their 80s and diversity on several fronts. It is such a joy to have people from all around our area come and work together, communicate and learn from each other during our rehearsals. Both young and old learn about music, life and new trends. Great friendships are formed, and lifelong skills are nurtured. You can reap the benefits of this collaboration when the beautiful music comes together for the concert this Saturday. Come and support this worthy and enjoyable cause. We look forward to seeing you at the concert.

Mark your calendar and join us for an evening of music. The concert will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Admission is free and donations are greatly appreciated. Proceeds help to support the musicians in the schools in our area. Music is an important part of life and learning. Music is for life.