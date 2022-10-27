William C. Davis ‘Bill’

Bill was called back to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 13 after a long, hard fight with cancer. He was born in Compton, Ark., on Dec. 22, 1941. He graduated from Cuba High School in 1960 and soon thereafter started his career in the telephone industry working in the Four Corners area.

He found the love of his life in 1978 and together he and Vickye raised nine children and influenced so many more that cannot be numbered. They raised their family in Regina, N.M., and Pagosa Springs, Colo. They later lived in Quartzite, Ariz., and Corrales, N.M.

He worked for 52 years in the telephone industry. Starting out with Bell in 1961 working in the Northern New Mexico and the Four Corners area. In 1986, he and his family moved to Pagosa Springs, where he worked as the manager and regional manager for Century Link until 2000. He retired from Century Link in 2000 and later retired from TDS Telecom out of Quartzite, Ariz., in 2013. He loved the telecommunications industry and inspired the same dedicated work ethic in his children. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lottie and Calvin Davis. He was dedicated to his family and helped care for his mother and mother-in-law until their deaths. He will be remembered most by his beloved bride, Vickye Davis; his daughters Julie (Scott) Abarta, Kelly (Tom) Perea, Jill House, Sandra Mitchell, Elizabeth (Rudy) Velasquez, Paula Snyder and Jessica (Dan) Kelley; and sons Chad (Alison) Nash and Darin (Sarah) Davis. He loved his 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, his sister Betty Jo (Frank) Welch, and their children Dudley (Kristin) Welch and Sharon (Jeremy) Bean. He was the patriarch of the Davis family.

He was always quick with a story for anyone that would listen and he dedicated his life to his family.

Services have not been scheduled at this time.