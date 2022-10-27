Something for everyone: Pagosa Springs Community Band concert set for Nov. 12

By Susy Mekeal | Pagosa Springs Community Band

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Pagosa Springs Community Band concert.

This concert we have several talented high school students joining the band along with adults from the area. We have had fun joining together and playing some challenging music to entertain you.

A few of the musical selections will include a tribute to the armed forces in honor of Veterans Day, a piece based on a hymn and a Disney classic. There will be something for everyone.

Mark your calendar and join us for an evening of music. Bring your friends and neighbors, relax and enjoy the toe-tapping tunes. It will be held on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Admission is free and donations are greatly appreciated.