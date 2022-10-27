On Oct. 2, John Middlebrooks Jr. passed away in Pagosa Springs, Colo. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Dorothy Middlebrooks, and his brother, Craig Middlebrooks. John graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree and Pan American University with a Master of Science degree. He went on to a career in education as a teacher and a school counselor until his retirement.

John was an avid nature lover and spent many summers hiking and camping with his beloved dog, Katy. After retirement, John moved to Pagosa Springs. He spent many happy hours on his balcony enjoying the beauty of the lake and mountains. John was known for his humor and large collection of jokes which he loved to tell.

He is survived by his sister, Mallary Ingaglio, and her husband Tom, of Houston, Texas, and his sister-in-law, Cindy Middlebrooks, of Burnet, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make gifts in his name to the Pagosa Springs Humane Society, Boy Scouts and the veterans organization.