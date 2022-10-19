Archuleta Seniors Inc. forms fundraising committee

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

As we updated you last week about our ongoing budget shortfall for 2023, we have continued to work on our fundraising efforts and hosted a planning meeting on Oct. 19. The committee is made up of the Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) executive director, members of the board of directors and a few passionate community members.

We are looking for additional community members to help support our fundraising efforts and invite you to reach out if you are interested in participating as we continue to organize around a variety of funding opportunities for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

In terms of our request to the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners, we have been notified that the full amount of what we requested was incorporated into the 2023 budget review and we will wait to hear final numbers at the end of November, when the budget is finalized.

Until then, please be on the lookout for your year-end annual request from ASI that we will be circulating shortly to partners and community members. If you would like to be on our mailing list/donor list, please contact us with your mailing and email address at your earliest convenience at rosa@psseniors.org.

As we head into the end of fall, please plan on joining us in the dining hall Monday through Thursday for a hot, freshly prepared meal or consider our Grab-n-Go service that enables you to pick up lunch Monday through Friday.

A reminder: We would like for you to call in and reserve your meal by 9 a.m. the day you would like to dine in or pick up. We have had many more drop in folks over the past few weeks as we have been open Monday through Thursday for dine-in services. It is critical that we get our meal count right so that we can also provide frozen meals on the weekend to those receiving the Meals on Wheels service.

Text reservations

Text us at (970) 264-2167. The Community Cafe is now accepting text messaging for meal reservations, cancellations and/or communication of any kind. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are calling to cancel a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

COVID-19 booster

vaccine clinic Nov. 4

Please join us for a drop-in clinic performed by San Juan Basin Public Health on Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pagosa Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center. Please call us at (970) 264-2167 to sign up for the booster so we know how many to plan for on the day of the event.

Mobile food pantry service available for seniors

The Senior Center would like to remind the community about our mobile food pantry services we provide in partnership with Archuleta County MET to seniors age 60 and older throughout most areas of Archuleta County.

In order to participate in this program, community members must visit with Barbara Noriega at the Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center, to fill out an application to qualify for hot meal delivery service and/or the mobile pantry service.

The application, called the dining assessment form, is also available on our website at the bottom of the Community Cafe page: http://www.psseniors.org/community-cafeacute.html. For more information, contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair. Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, we help with parts A, B and D. We can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call our Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 4.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner.

Future programming

volunteers needed

We are looking to implement new programming in the future and want to rely on the insight and expertise of the community to expand our offerings. We are looking for volunteers to help us coordinate new games, crafts, wellness and intergenerational opportunities. If you are interested, please contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Volunteers needed

The Community Cafe at the Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with greeting customers. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

ASI board vacancies

The ASI Board of Directors has multiple vacant positions open for financial oversight and policy implementation for the organization and Senior Center staff. Terms are three years with an option to renew for an additional term. Potential candidates should be at least 55 years of age or older and must have a passion for adult and aging services.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, Oct. 20 — Chicken curry with naan bread, garden salad, hummus, dates and milk.

Friday, Oct. 21 — Vegetable enchiladas with salsa verde, refried beans, cornbread, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Monday, Oct. 24 — Chicken Parmigiana with spaghetti, vegetable medley, garden salad, fruit, milk and cookie.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Pork tenderloin with couscous, orange sauce, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, milk, cottage cheese and peaches.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Beef spaghetti, broccoli, garlic bread, garden salad, milk and fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 27 — Crispy baked catfish with tartar sauce, sweet potatoes, garden salad, milk and strawberry-rhubarb cobbler.

Friday, Oct. 28 — Pasta primavera with Alfredo sauce, focaccia bread, garden salad, fruit, milk and carrot cake.

Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go meals reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $5 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.