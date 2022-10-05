Pagosa Springs Community Band seeking musicians for Fall Concert

By Susy Mekeal | Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society

There is still time to join the Pagosa Springs Community Band for the Fall Concert.

We welcome wind, brass, percussion and string players. The concert this fall includes Disney theme songs, patriotic and concert band classics. They will challenge your mind and get those fingers flinging over the keys, strings, valves and sticks.

The Community Band is a diverse group. The age of musicians ranges from high school students to those who have been retired for decades. They spend their days pursuing retirement joys, professional careers and the three Rs. Their spare time finds them practicing their instrument, including scales, rehearsing rhythms and working to perfect note combinations.

If this sounds like your kind of challenge, then come join us. We will be rehearsing weekly in the Pagosa Springs High School band room. The rehearsals will be Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.; Oct. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a dress rehearsal on Nov. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The concert will be Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

We welcome newcomers and those who have played with us in the past for a fun time of making music. Come join us and support our belief that music is for life.