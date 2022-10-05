New Thought to hold anniversary celebration, potluck

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be a “Happy Anniversary” celebration and potluck with Shayla White Eagle McClure. Bring a dish to share.

The dedication of our Aspin Inspirational Memorial Library will also be held.

We will share stories of personal growth and success that the New Thought Center has brought into our lives.

“I live in the faith that there is a presence and power greater than I am that nurtures and supports me in ways I could not even Imagine.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

Oct. 9, 11 am.: Anniversary celebration and gratitude potluck at Sunday service with White Eagle.

Oct. 20, 5-6:30 p.m.: Reception for Shari Silvey, from Sedona, and author of “The Power to Transform and Breaking Free” card decks.

Oct. 22-23: Spirits of the Land Gathering at Xanadu with Silvey and White Eagle. Contact (970) 309-6067 for more information.

Oct. 27, 6 p.m.: Reception for Harmony Fire Eagle and White Eagle — “Ways of the Medicine Path.”

Oct 29: “Sacred Medicine Walk Workshop” with Fire Eagle and White Eagle at Xanadu.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).