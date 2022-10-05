Countywide Women’s Bible Study beginning look at miracles of Jesus

By Stan Counsell | Countywide Women’s Bible Study

The Countywide Women’s Bible Study is fun, informational, and inspirational rolled into one. Feedback and laughter are common with this inquisitive group of believers. It is amazing how a few verses from God’s Word can become “gold-glowing” buried treasure. Said treasure is not always seen, but it’s very much there. You just might not see it due to your busy lives, kind of like one can’t see the forest for the trees.

The women’s study has finished Matthew 24 and is now undertaking a very interesting and in-depth study on the miracles of Jesus. The first topic presented was the healing of a leper in Matthew 8:1-4. It covered all the different, but crucial, angles of the true story: Jesus, the leper, the law, biblical culture, medical knowledge and the crowd’s viewpoint. When it was seen with additional help from the Greek, much was learned, thereby making the miracle much more than black ink on white paper. The story bloomed forth like a spring flower by being clearly informative and exciting. With those four verses, less is more with God.

The following Tuesday’s study was taken from Luke 5:17-26, the healing of the paralytic. Profound truths were revealed; the ladies saw how this miracle could be clearly applied to them. When one tries to serve God by helping others, some people can get in our way or even oppose us. But, by being proactive, one can find a way to reach Jesus and see others saved and healed.

The miracles of Jesus are profound, but, tragically, skeptics try to cast doubts. Their motto is, “Doubt the miracles, doubt Jesus.” Everyone knows that doubt is a common human weakness. Even John the Baptist, demoralized by his Roman imprisonment, developed doubts. Jesus sent a message back to John to comfort him, “Go and tell John what you have seen and heard: the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, the poor have the good news preached to them” (Luke 7:20-22).

This women’s study has been thriving for 50-plus years here in Pagosa Springs. The facilitator, ‘Bert (Roberta) Counsell, is a fully ordained women’s pastor from an international Christian organization that spans 116 nations with more than 4,400 churches. Her passion is clear, easy and balanced theology that helps guide others into finding the excitement of knowing God’s Word. ‘Bert and her husband have been a ministering/chaplain team for 37 years. Although retired, their ordinations remain in active status helping churches and Bible ministries.

The Countywide Women’s Bible Study meets every Tuesday morning at the new Grace in Pagosa offices and fellowship hall (formerly CrossRoad Christian Fellowship) at 1044 Park Ave., across from the Recreation Center. Each study is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and all ladies are welcome regardless of their backgrounds. Remember to bring your personality and favorite Bible. For any additional information, call (970) 264-9931. Have a great day with Jesus.