Knockout fundraiser helps Senior Center

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) and the Pagosa Senior Center would like to give a huge shout out of gratitude to the amazing Shelley Low and team for helping us put together a knockout fundraiser this past Friday night. We saw so many familiar faces and new faces that night that we couldn’t be more thankful for living in this special community.

Thank you so much to our community for supporting us to continue bringing our essential services of nutritious meals via delivery and in person (pickup or dine in), educational/social programming and more.

Just a reminder that we are now open for in-person dining Monday through Thursday and pickup and delivery Monday through Friday.

While we no longer have a vaccination requirement to participate in our services, we do ask folks to stay home if you are feeling sick and get a delivery instead.

From-the-comfort-of-home programming

opportunities

Looking for ways to connect, have fun and try new things from the comfort of your home? Check out a wide range of lectures, hands-on art projects, guided fitness classes, sing-alongs and more from our partner, Mather. Visit https://www.mather.com/programs. One thing these offerings have in common: they provide endless opportunities to explore.

Mindful meditation

Join us to discuss current research linking mindfulness meditation and wellness. We’ll focus on mindfulness practices and pranayama breathing techniques, and you’ll learn to develop breath control and improve your overall well-being. Visit the Web page below for details and a selection of upcoming dates. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/mindful-meditation-1183369.

Inquiry-based museum experience

Look at art in a new way and explore your insights. We’ll share rich museum-quality images and performances to create an engaging experience. Instead of receiving one-way information from an expert, inquiry-based experiences invite participants to apply “visual literacy” skills. You’ll be invited to share your perspective, help shape the direction of the group discussion and make your own connections with material. Our inquiry-based experiences are often followed by a hands-on experience that invites even greater engagement. Visit the following Web page for details and a selection of upcoming dates: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/inquiry-based-museum-experience-1183399.

Women history forgot

In each of four sessions, we’ll focus on a different pioneering woman who was omitted from most history books with a 10- to 15-minute talk about her work and contributions, followed by an interactive discussion and a “hands-on” exercise based on the material discussed. Visit the following Web page for details and a selection of upcoming dates: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/women-history-forgot-1183379.

Aromatherapy 101

Here’s an enticing topic. Join us to discover different aromatherapy uses and potential benefits to your well-being. Sessions will include the basics of aromatherapy and essential oils, medicinal uses, ways to incorporate aromatherapy at home, and reflexology massage. Visit the following Web page for details and a selection of upcoming dates: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/aromatherapy-101-1183389.

Chautauqua Institution

Enjoy a complimentary trial of first-class online programs through the Chautauqua Institution — a partner of organizations including the Smithsonian, PBS and National Geographic. To learn more, visit https://www.mather.com/chq.

Mobile food pantry

service

The Senior Center would like to remind the community about our mobile food pantry services we provide in partnership with Archuleta County MET to seniors age 60 and older throughout most areas of Archuleta County.

In order to participate in this program, community members must visit with Barbara Noriega at the Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center, to fill out an application to qualify for hot meal delivery service and/or the mobile pantry service. The application, called the dining assessment form, is also available on our website at the bottom of the Community Cafe page: http://www.psseniors.org/community-cafeacute.html. For more information, contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Farmers Market vouchers

If you love to shop at the Farmers Market, are 60 or older or if you are 200 percent of poverty, please call Debbie at (970) 403-2164 at the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) to put your name on the list for $50 in vouchers to redeem for local foods.

Then, visit the Pagosa Farmers Market any Saturday during the growing season (ends first weekend in October) to pick up your $50 voucher to support the local food artisans and growers in southwest Colorado and northern New Mexico.

The Pagosa Farmers Market is located on the third row of the East Side Market and is open only on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 1.

Text reservations

Text us at (970) 264-2167. The Community Cafe is now accepting text messaging for meal reservations, cancellations and/or communication of any kind. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are calling to cancel a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair. Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, we help with parts A, B and D. We can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call our Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext. 4.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner.

Future programming

volunteers needed

We are looking to implement new programming in the future and want to rely on the insight and expertise of the community to expand our offerings. We are looking for volunteers to help us coordinate new games, crafts, wellness and intergenerational opportunities. If you are interested, please contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Volunteers needed

The Community Cafe at the Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with greeting customers. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

ASI board vacancy

The ASI Board of Directors has one vacant position open for financial oversight and policy implementation for the organization and senior center staff. Terms are three years with an option to renew for an additional term. Potential candidates should be at least 55 years of age or older and must have a passion for adult and aging services.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, Sept. 29 — Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, asparagus hollandaise, garden salad and fruit.

Friday, Sept. 30 — Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, black beans with peppers, garden salad and fruit.

Monday, Oct. 3 — Pork ziti pasta with marinara sauce, sauteed cabbage, garlic bread, garden salad and milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 — Baked tilapia with asparagus hollandaise, couscous, garden salad, milk, fruit and chocolate cake.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 –—Harvest chicken salad with croissant, macaroni salad, milk and fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Corn and potato chowder, wilted spinach, garden salad, milk, carrot cake and fruit.

Friday, Oct. 7 — Cottage pie with mushroom gravy, roasted cauliflower, garden salad, milk and Jello.

Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go meals reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $5 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Requesting donations

ASI has an immediate monetary need to support ongoing operations and programming that provide critical services to some of the most vulnerable in Archuleta County. Please consider donating to ASI.

You may mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 or please visit our website, http://www.psseniors.org/. Donation checks can be written to Archuleta Seniors Inc. We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.