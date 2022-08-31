Rehearsals starting Sept. 13 for Pagosa Springs Community Choir’s annual Christmas concerts

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Community Choir

By Heidi Tanner | Pagosa Springs Community Choir

The Pagosa Springs Community Choir is excited to announce that rehearsals for this year’s Christmas concerts will start on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Community Choir’s Christmas concerts are a Pagosa Springs tradition with a mission is to bring joy to the Pagosa Springs community.

If you like to sing, participating in the choir will bring joy to your life, too. There is no audition required to participate, and do not let the fact that you might not read music prevent you from joining as learning tools are provided. If you enjoy singing, please come and sing with us.

Our director, Dan Burch, has lined up some wonderful Christmas music for this year’s concerts including “Sleigh Ride,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Sing We Now of Christmas.” His wife, Venita Burch, will be our accompanist as in years past.

The concerts will be held in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium on Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

Rehearsals are held in the music room at Pagosa Springs High School. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, registration will begin at 6 p.m. We do collect a registration fee of $20, which can be paid with cash or check, to help us offset expenses for music and other operating expenses. The rehearsal will begin at 7 p.m., running until 8:30 p.m. After the first rehearsal, rehearsals will be weekly on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Please arrive between 6 and 6:30 p.m. for registration as this process does take some time and Dan and Venita will be itching to get started promptly at 7 p.m.

We look forward to all of you Pagosa Springs singers joining the choir and likewise we look forward to seeing our old friends who have sung with us in the past.

Start the Christmas season of joy and giving early and come sing with the Pagosa Springs Community Choir.