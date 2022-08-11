59.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, August 12, 2022

Southern Ute Reservation rescinds Stage I fire restrictions

6

By Lindsay Box | Southern Ute Indian Reservation

Due to recent rains and moderating fuel conditions, Stage I fire restrictions have been rescinded for all trust lands throughout the Southern Ute Indian Reservation. 

Everyone on reservation land is still asked to be cautious and use common sense with fire, as conditions may dry out and fire restrictions may again be implemented. 

 Since May, Southern Ute Agency Fire Management has responded to approximately 30 fires on the reservation, with the largest being the 89-acre Bear Dance Fire. Firefighters were able to keep all other fires under 11 acres with no injuries or accidents.

For more information regarding fire restrictions, please contact Southern Ute Agency Fire Management at (970) 563-4571.

 The restrictions were rescinded at 6 a.m. on Aug. 8.

