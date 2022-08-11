‘Parks guy’ to speak at Weminuche Audubon meeting

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

The August meeting of the Weminuche Audubon Society will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We will meet at 6 p.m. to set up and socialize and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The San Juan River and the conservation wetlands along the Riverwalk are community treasures. Take a tour with the naturalist guides of Pagosa Wetland Partners to explore the life and geology along the popular Riverwalk pathway in town. (See the Preview Calendar in The Pagosa Springs SUN for times and meeting place.) How can we achieve a balance between protecting these valuable resources and development as the community continues to grow? We invite you to join us in the discussion as we attempt to find an answer to that question.

This month, we will explore a part of Pagosa Springs past with Jim Miller. Miller came to Pagosa in 1998 to work as the parks maintenance supervisor for the Town of Pagosa Springs. He describes his job then as being the “parks guy,” keeping the bathrooms clean and picking up trash. But Pagosa was growing and, during his tenure as parks superintendent, a lot of changes were happening in town. A new community center and town hall were built, the Riverwalk was extended along the wetlands and foot bridges that connected the two sides of the river were put in place. New parks were added in the town. Miller will share some of his experiences from that period.

Audubon events are open to the public and we invite you to join us. In appreciation for our meeting place, we welcome donations of nonperishable food for the church food bank.