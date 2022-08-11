Diapers and feminine hygiene products no longer taxed by state in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis’ office

A new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis will end the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers.

“From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. This new bipartisan law finally ends the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products permanently and starts saving people money on these necessary products,” said Polis.

The law went into effect Aug. 10.

“Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items,” said Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver. “Eliminating the sale taxes on diapers, period, and incontinence products will help improve the affordability of these essential items in a time where inflated prices are hitting working families hard.”

“For too long, Colorado families have been forced to pay sales taxes on essential hygiene products. This inequity impacted low-income folks and communities of color the most, especially as we continue to feel the effects of inflation, which is why we took action,” said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder County. “This is about dignity. The more we can make these products affordable, the more access folks will have to these essential products, and the more money folks across our state will save.”

This new bipartisan law was cheered by community leaders when it was signed into law this year.

“Every Coloradan deserves to live with dignity. For far too many, essential products like diapers, incontinence products and period products are out of reach. The passage of HB22-1055, which exempts sales tax for these essential products will allow for Colorado women and their families to go to work, child care and school while saving their family money,” said Lauren Y. Casteel, president and CEO, The Women’s Foundation of Colorado.

New laws to cut taxes for child care centers, early childhood educators and seniors also will kick in this week.