Veterans For Veterans announces support for Wreaths Across America

By Linda Hobbs | Wreaths Across America

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County announced that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Hill Top Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Vets 4 Vets will participate in the national program whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Vets 4 Vets is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on helping any and all veterans in Archuleta County and the surrounding areas. Vets 4 Vets honors our freedom by thanking the 376 veterans laid to rest at Hill Top Cemetery in Pagosa Springs with the placement of a veteran’s wreath this December.

Every sponsorship of a $15 wreath will assist Vets 4 Vets with its mission. Vets 4 Vets is proud to be part of the mission in this second year of participation at Hill Top Cemetery. Vets 4 Vets is joining the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in supporting this and other nearby cemeteries in La Plata County.

Look for sponsorship opportunities this week at the Archuleta County Fair, community events and directly with the organizations or the links below. Sponsorships can be for the general cemetery or specific grave at Hill Top or at any participating cemetery. Discuss your specifics with us.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, sponsoring a wreath or becoming a sponsoring group are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/co0258P or email Linda Hobbs at LindaHobbs713@gmail.com.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Dec. 17.