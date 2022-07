Illustration courtesy Encanto Tierra LLC

The proposed phases of the Pagosa Views development. The phases will take place over 10 years, according to one of the developers, Carl Bommarito.



With a unanimous vote, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved a sketch planned development overlay district zoning application for a development that proposes a major subdivision with a variety of housing and lodging options, informally being called Pagosa Views, at its July 21 meeting.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.