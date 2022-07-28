Pagosa Springs Area Tourism board looking to fill at-large seat

By Dorothy Elder | Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board is looking to fill one at-large seat following the end-of-term resignation of a board member.

The tourism board is a volunteer advisory committee of the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.

“The Tourism Board’s role is to make specific recommendations relative to expenditures of the 4.9% Lodging Tax in Town and the 1.9% Lodging Tax in the County,” a notice from Tourism Director Jennifer Green reads. “Board members are required to attend monthly meetings, as well as actively participate in subcommittees and special projects.”

The application period is now open and applications can be downloaded at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P2mQnO7bcCsXd8K34-YVza6NToGkhNJV/view?usp=sharing.

Applications should be received by Town Clerk April Hessman no later than Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m., according to the notice from Green.

Background information, meeting agendas and minutes can be found on the town’s website at: https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/pagosa-springs-area-tourism-board.

dorothy@pagosasun.com