Sheriff’s office provides update on area fires

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office released the following Facebook update at 7:47 p.m.: “We had a number of fire starts after the storm late yesterday afternoon, which manifested last night and this morning.

“So far, we have three starts within the USFS jurisdiction. Two on Chris Mountain and one in Echo Canyon. The Chris Mountain fires are approximately one acre and three acres respectively, with the Echo Canyon fire approximately one acre. There was also a start on private property in the Chris Mountain area which Pagosa Fire Protection District engaged this morning.

“There is currently a structure fire in the Aspen Springs area in which resources are currently engaged is suppression activities.

“In summary, San Juan National Forest Pagosa Ranger District, Pagosa Fire Protection District, and Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office are all actively engaged in suppressing fire activity.”