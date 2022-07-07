Jason Luke Bruder (Jay) went home to be with the lord on June 30. He was at home surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Jay’s journey started on June 27, 1981, in Pagosa Springs. He attended Pagosa Springs schools through the 11th grade. During this time, he developed lasting friendships with some of his childhood friends. He enjoyed putting makeup on his family and friends as well as styling their hair. He did this throughout his short life.

Everyone who met Jay enjoyed his radiating smile and his contagious laugh. His laugh would turn the heads of people and make them smile and laugh, even if they didn’t know why. One of Jay’s favorite pastimes was to sit with his mother on the couch trying to watch TV, but their conversations always took center stage and they had an unbreakable bond. As a child, his mom and dad would take him fishing and he enjoyed the great outdoors. Throughout his life, he enjoyed Cottons Hole and just playing in the river as well as soaking at the Spa Motel. Jay lived in Florida for a short time and he enjoyed the beach and the ocean. Jay loved to travel and went on many vacations with his Uncle Bill’s family. Jay also liked to take long drives and take in the scenery and the wildlife. He just enjoyed being outside and the fresh air. He loved to talk on the phone with his friends and family and reminisce about the crazy things they did as children. Jay grew up as an only child, but he had a few cousins that he spent a large part of his time with, Chasity Renteria, Derek Manzanares and Clinton Manzanares. The four of them were more like siblings than cousins.

Jason is survived by his mother, Diana Bruder, and his father, Tom Bruder, of Pagosa Springs. He is also survived by his uncles and aunt, Vicente Manzanares, Gerald Manzanares (Jane), Bill Manzanares (Lori), Fred Manzanares (Jessica), Steve Bruder and Dave Bruder, all of Pagosa Springs. As well, Russell Bruder (Theresa), of Washington; Jimmy Bruder (Diane), of Michigan; and Cindy Issacs, of Michigan. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Dora Manzanares, of Pagosa Springs; Milton and Jane Bruder (formerly of Pagosa Springs); his Uncle Joseph (Adoro) Manzanares, of Pagosa Springs; and his aunt and uncle, Jeanette Dean (Randy), of Oklahoma. He is survived by many cousins and extended family.

Please join us for his services at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (IML) downtown on Lewis Street in Pagosa Springs on June 9. The services will start at 9:30 a.m. with a eulogy at 10 a.m. with Mass, followed by gravesite services at Hill Top Cemetery. Help celebrate his life at the reception at the Parish Hall around noon on June 9. We all love and miss Jay deeply.