Beatrice “Bea” W. Douglass passed away on June 21; she was 100 years old.

Bea was born on Feb. 26, 1922, and grew up on a family farm with seven siblings. She joined the Army as a nurse in WWII. Throughout her life, she lived in West Virginia, Sicily, Puerto Rico, Louisiana, New Mexico and Colorado. She was an active cross-stitcher who loved to cook and read. Bea was also a volunteer at St. Charles Hospital in Luling, La., until she moved to New Mexico for health reasons.

Bea is survived by son Michael (Sandra) Douglass, and grandchildren Amber, Dusti and Kristopher Douglass.

She was preceded in death by husband Glenn C. Douglass; father Henry E. Wamsley; mother Elmeda S. Wamsley; and seven brothers and sisters.

Please send any desired remembrances to your local Red Cross.