Park to Park Artisan Market back with creative products and live music

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

The annual Park to Park Artisan Market returns this Fourth of July holiday with a plethora of creatives. This year, more than 65 artisans and food vendors are convening in Town Park and the athletic field located on Hermosa Street from July 2-4.

In addition to the returning vendor favorites, we are excited to welcome a number of new vendors with unique products. Also new to the fair this year will be a shade tent in the athletic field where people can rest, get out of the sun, take a food break and listen to some live music. The music will be a compilation of visiting vendors and local talent. The music is free and will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on July 2 and 3 and noon to 4 p.m. on July 4. Not only are many of the vendors creative with their retail products, but they are also creative musicians. We have tapped into this talent and are engaging them to play at our festival as they do at many others.

Shoppers will be treated to unique items including various kinds of jewelry from a wide variety of handmade Native American pieces to silver work, gems, beadwork, stones, pearls, crystals and much more. The clothing category will also be widely represented and includes local designers. Need a gift idea for an upcoming birthday or even the holidays? This is the time to shop. Beauty products, soaps, lotions, artwork, carvings (stone and wood), cooking utensils, magnetic jewelry, specialty foods and much more will be available.

Hermosa Street will be blocked off beginning Saturday so shoppers can roam at their leisure and take some time to enjoy the live music. While you are downtown, don’t forget to walk a little farther than the parks and take advantage of our retail stores in the downtown area. Within easy walking distance, many of the stores will have new items and sales just for the Fourth of July holiday. Bring visiting family and friends to this traditional event.

If you are shopping after the Fourth of July parade, schedule your time to be downtown so that you can also listen to the Community Band playing on the lawn at The Springs Resort at 2 p.m. There is no shortage of live music over the holiday weekend.

You can also enjoy the Curtains Up Pagosa production of “Pagosa the Beautiful” on July 2. This concert will be held in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students in advance and $20 and $15 respectively at the door. You can purchase your tickets at www.curtainsuppagosa.org, The Choke Cherry Tree or P.S. Chocolates.

Last call for

parade entries

You have only until July 1 at noon to get your parade application into the Town of Pagosa Springs to be entered into the annual Fourth of July parade. The parade will be held on the Fourth of July beginning at 10 a.m. Staging for the parade will be at the vacant lot south of The Springs Resort on Spring Street. The parade will proceed onto Hot Springs Boulevard to U.S. 160, east on U.S. 160 to 2nd Street, right on 2nd Street to Hermosa Street and then back onto Hot Springs Boulevard. The parade can be viewed from any of these locations.

Parade applications can be obtained at Town Hall or online at www.pagosasprings.co.gov on the home page. Remember that there are also waivers that all parade entrants need to sign and have turned in with your application. Due to the route this year, parade floats are also restricted to less than 45 feet. Get your application in by July 1 at noon as no late entries will be accepted. Any parade questions can be directed to parade@pagosasprings.co.gov.

Pagosa Springs is gearing up for a busy Fourth of July holiday and we are grateful for the recent rains. There are many activities for the community to enjoy and to treat friends and family to.