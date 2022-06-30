Darrell Goodyear, currently of Essex, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., and Pagosa Springs, Colo., where he graduated class of 1977, passed away on June 14.

He is survived by his life partner, Joan “Joni” Jacobson; parents Robert “Buck” and Martha “Beckie” Goodyear; siblings: Dawn Schulz and husband Alan, Bill Goodyear and wife Shawny and his stepson, Phillip Jaquet and wife Nadine; and grandson Re’my Nicholas. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews that called him “Uncle.”

Memorial service to be determined. In lieu of cards, flowers etc., Darrell loved his pets, so please donate to your local animal shelter in his name.