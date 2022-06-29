Community Cafe reopens, Grab-n-Go meals still offered

By Christina Knoell | PREVIEW Columnist

The Community Café is now open to the public every Monday and Wednesday. We are still offering Grab-n-Go meals on the days of dining in.

If dining in, please be prepared to show your vaccination cards. If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed or are exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home.

Medicare Mondays

Medicare Mondays are for anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, Parts A, B and D. We can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call our Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext. 4. Someone will return your call within 24 hours.

Bridge

Bridge takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner. Proof of vaccinations is required.

Kitchen and desk

volunteers needed

The Community Café at the Pagosa Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with the lunch desk. Please call (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

Board openings

The Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) Board of Directors has four vacant positions open for financial oversight and policy implementation for the organization and Senior Center staff.

The terms are three years with an option to renew for an additional term. Potential candidates should be at least 55 years of age or older and must have a passion for adult and aging services.

Community Café menu

Thursday, June 30 — Minestrone soup, pimento cheese finger sandwich, milk, asparagus Caesar salad and baked pear dessert.

Friday, July 1 — Chicken fettuccine Alfredo with peas and pearl onions. Milk, green salad and pistachio fruit salad.

Monday, July 4 — Happy Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 5 — Ham with pineapple sauce, steak fries, milk and garden salad.

Wednesday, July 6 — Grilled cheese with tomato basil soup, milk, green salad and fresh berries.

Thursday, July 7 — Chicken and mushroom crepes with broiled asparagus, milk, green salad and a roll with butter.

Grab-N-Go meals

Reservations and cancellations are required. Please call by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $5 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10. Please call (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call (970) 264-2167.

Fundraising need

ASI has an immediate monetary need of raising $100,000 from our community to strengthen a Round 2 state of Colorado grant opportunity. So far, $28,000 has been raised.

ASI is proposing a $2 million request to purchase a new Senior Center, including the cost of renovations for a large dining room, food storage, offices, a large commercial kitchen and space for activities.

Please consider donating to ASI by calling (970) 264-2167. You may also mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Donation checks can be written to: Archuleta Seniors Inc.

We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd., in downtown Pagosa Springs. For general information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.

Make your own

healthy desserts

Finding a premade dessert that is both tasty and healthy can be tricky. Instead, make your own desserts with healthy ingredients that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Tips

• Make fruit the main ingredient in a dessert. Add one-half cup fresh berries or one-half cup sliced peaches to nonfat Greek or frozen yogurt.

• Use fat-free frozen yogurt instead of regular ice cream. Add one tablespoon dark chocolate chips and a small, sliced banana to one-half cup fat-free frozen yogurt or low-fat ice cream for a lower-calorie sundae.

• Try angel food cake instead of denser cakes. Top cake slices with fresh fruit and/or a chocolate drizzle and up to two tablespoons whipped cream per person.

• When a recipe calls for sweetened condensed milk, half-and-half, heavy cream or whole milk, substitute reduced-fat (2 percent) milk or a nondairy alternative for less fat and fewer calories.

• Replace up to half the oil or butter called for in cake, brownie and cookie recipes with lower-fat ingredients. For cakes, use applesauce or nonfat plain yogurt. For brownies, used dried plum (prune) puree or mashed banana. For cookies, use apple butter.

• Watch your portion sizes. Use small dessert dishes to make portion control easy. For example, use 6-ounce bowls. If you fill up the bowl two-thirds of the way, you are eating a one-half cup portion.

Recipe ideas

• Mango sauce for frozen yogurt or Greek yogurt

1. Add 2 cups diced mango, 1 cup diced or crushed pineapple, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon to a blender or food processor.

2. Puree until smooth.

3. Spoon sauce over 1/2 cup vanilla frozen yogurt or fat-free Greek yogurt right before serving. Makes 6 servings of sauce.

• Honey-lime blackberry topping

1. Add 2 tablespoons honey, the juice and grated zest (peel) of one lime, and 2 cups blackberries to a medium-size bowl. Toss to combine.

2. Spoon the topping over a slice of angel food cake or 1/2 cup low-fat or fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt. Makes four servings of topping.