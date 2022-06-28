County’s unofficial election results released

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election have been released, helping provide clarity about who will be on the November ballot.

For Archuleta County commissioner for District 3, Veronica Medina will move on to the November ballot, having garnered 1,809 votes, compared to Alvin Schaaf’s 1,553 votes.

For Archuleta County sheriff, Mike Le Roux will move on to the general election. Le Roux tallied 2,175 votes, while Boyd Neagle earned 1,246 votes.

For more information on how Archuleta County, the region and the state voted in the primary, see the June 30 issue of The SUN.