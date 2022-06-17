Structure fire under investigation

Pagosa Fire Protection District Public Information Division

On June 16, at approximately 9:47 p.m., a structure fire was reported in the 400 block of Great West Avenue.

Upon arrival, a volunteer firefighter noted a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from all sides. Fire had spread to adjacent oak brush surrounded by dry grass and pin needle cast off.

First arriving engine pulled two 1 ¾ cross lay hoses and initiated a defensive attack. The purpose of the defensive attack was to protect additional exposures and slow fire growth in the surrounding fuel bed. Once fire spread was contained, firefighters converted to a transitional fire attack which allowed them to enter the structure and continue extinguishment. The roof on the attached garage collapsed due to fire damage but the main residence roof stayed intact allowing for an interior search and fire suppression.

Great West Avenue was closed during fire operations as large diameter fire hose was laid down the roadway from closest hydrant to supply engines with water.

PFPD responded with two engines, one tender, two wildland brush trucks, one chief vehicle, one support vehicle, nine paid staff members, and nine volunteers. One PSMC ambulance staged on scene to provide medical care if necessary. Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office had Deputies on scene to assist with road closure and investigation.

PFPD was on scene for approximately two and a half hours.

The notification was received through the 911 system managed by Archuleta County Combined Dispatch.

There are no firefighter injuries to report. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.