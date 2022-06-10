Athletes honored

SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Several Pirate athletes added all-conference honors to their resume following the spring track and field season. From left are Breck Wilson, Jordan Lindstrom, Reece Peterson, Lexie Valdez, Rylie Carr and Wil Aucoin. Not pictured is Sienna Rose.

In addition to being named the conference’s Keeper of the Year, Lady Pirate soccer player Trista Tully also garnered an honorable mention for the spring’s all-state team.

Four Lady Pirate soccer players earned all-conference honors for their work on the pitch this spring. From left, are Liz Currier, Lauren Monterroso and Jeidy Moreno-Echavarria (honorable mention). Trista Tully, pictured above, was also named to the all-conference team.

A trio of Pirate baseball players garnered all-conference honors for their work on the diamond during the spring season. From left are Rhead Kay (honorable mention), Hunter Pouyer and Kaison Clifford.