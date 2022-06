Sepp D. Ramsperger, colonel USMC (retired), March 21, 1941-May 13.

Mass will be held on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 445 Lewis St., Pagosa Springs. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Parish Hall next door. Burial will be at the U.S. Marine Corps National Cemetery, Quantico, Va., Sept. 30.