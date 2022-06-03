Bear Dance Fire breaks out on Southern Ute Reservation

Update at 2:22 p.m. from La Plata Electric Association:

More than 5,000 LPEA members out of power due to Ignacio fire

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) shut off power to 3,235 members in Bayfield and 2,496 members in Ignacio at roughly 1:30 p.m. today in close consultation with local authorities fighting a fire near the Sky Ute Casino Resort in Ignacio, Colo. LPEA infrastructure is directly on top of the drop zone, so lines were de-energized to allow fire crews to drop water and retardant safely. LPEA crews are currently working to re-route power to restore all Bayfield residents and will restore power to all members as soon as it is safely possible to do so.

For the latest outage details, visit http://outage.lpea.coop/.

Previous post:

Southern Ute Indian Reservation – A fire has developed on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation near Bear Dance Road. The fire estimated at 5 acres and moving north along the Pine River.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Ute Agency Fire Management and Los Piños Fire Protection and District have responded and are on site. Air support is also on site.

The Southern Ute tribal campus has been evacuated. Housing developments along CR 517 and homes along CR 516 north towards Sundance Road are in pre-evacuation.

Smoke is visible from the Colo. Hwy. 172 and CR 517 and CR 321. Individuals should avoid County Roads 517, 518, and 516. Smoke will be visible to the local communities. For information related to air quality, please go to: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health Drones

The Tribe is also working with oil and gas operators in the area to shut-in facilities in the vicinity of the fire in an effort to mitigate any potential impact from those operators to first responder’s ability to contain the fire.

As a reminder, Stage 1 fire restrictions were enacted for Southern Ute Indian Reservation on Friday, May 20, and will remain in effect until conditions improve.