Public Notices June 2, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-003

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 28, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Sohum Mountain Ranch, LLC

Original Beneficiary(ies) Gary Morris

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Gary Morris

Date of Deed of Trust June 03, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 04, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903116

Original Principal Amount $2,800,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $2,798,769.99

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Tract II of the GARY MORRIS SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 3, 2019 as Reception No. 21903078.

Also known by street and number as: 6651 County Road 382, Chromo, CO 81128.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/30/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 5/5/2022

Last Publication 6/2/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/28/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Paul Kosnik #38663

Eggleston Kosnik, LLC 160 E. 12th Street, Ste 7, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1580

Attorney File # SOHUM MOUNTAIN

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published May 5, 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harmon Park Dr,

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

STEFANIE RENEE ROLSTON and RICHARD L. LITTLE

v.

Defendants:

ROBERT JOE GROVE, SR. and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30015

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS STEFANIE RENEE ROLSTON and RICHARD L. LITTLE

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ROBERT JOE GROVE, SR. AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 194 in Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 6 according to the plat thereof filed for August 3, 1971 as Reception No. 74689.

Respectfully Submitted this 3rd day of May, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 12, 2022

Last Publication: June 9

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published May 12, 19, 26, June 2 and 9, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

P O BOX 15534

IRVINE, CA 92623-5534

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BENJAMIN M. OR BRITTNEY H. SEGOBIANO

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 277 AND 278, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004450

Schedule Number: 569525108007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018- 04308

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BENJAMIN M. OR BRITTNEY H. SEGOBIANO

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2008.

That said BENJAMIN M. OR BRITTNEY H. SEGOBIANO on the 28th day of April 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BENJAMIN M. OR BRITTNEY H. SEGOBIANO

On the 12th day of October 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 9th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 26, June 2 and 9, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

National Recreational Properties of Pagosa Springs, LLC

P O BOX 15534

IRVINE, CA 92623-5534

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 200, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004491

Schedule Number: 569525202004

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 201804486

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of National Recreational Properties of Pagosa Springs, LLC for said year 2017.

That said LIVE OAKES LAND LLC on the 28th day of April 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

On the 12th day of October 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 26, June 2 and 9, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Richard Mark Tulley, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30034

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before September 26, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published May 26, June 2 and 9, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-004

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On March 31, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Keaton Dean Tjelmeland and Shayleen Tjelmeland

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Date of Deed of Trust May 06, 2020

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 04, 2020

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22003039

Original Principal Amount $297,124.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $295,595.78

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 543 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884.

Also known by street and number as: 404 Vista Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 07/28/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 6/2/2022

Last Publication 6/30/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 03/31/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Amanda Ferguson #44893

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. 355 Union Blvd. Ste 250, Lakewood, CO 80228 (303) 274-0155

Attorney File # CO11454

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET Of Pagosa Peak Open School

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education Archuleta School District 50JT for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and has been filed in the office of Pagosa Peak Open School as well as our website www.pagosapeakopenschool.org where it is available for public Inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors at 3133 Cornerstone Drive on June 15, 2022 at 5pm. Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register objections thereto. Questions and comments may be emailed to Chammon@ppos.co or Billhudson@ppos.co

Published June 2 and 9, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. on May 31, 2022 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the School District where it will be available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Education of said District on June 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the Middle School Library, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A Zoom meeting link will be posted on the District’s web site www.mypagosasaschools.com at least 24 hours prior to the June 14 meeting.

Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his or her objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

May 31, 2022

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Mike Hodgson, Finance Director

Published June 2 and 9, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.