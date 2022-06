SUN photos/Randi Pierce

Students celebrated the end of the school year and the Olympic spirit at the Pagosa Springs Elementary School Olympics on May 26. Following opening ceremonies that included a parade of athletes (complete with a bagpiper and fire and law enforcement escort), flyover by the San Juan Squadron, delivery of the Olympic torch via paraglider, torch run, releasing of “doves” (pigeons) and more, students and teachers competed in a wide variety of games and activities.