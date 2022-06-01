Pagosa Springs Photography Club presentation: ‘Nightscape Photography’

Photo courtesy Andy Butler

Star trails over Bullet Canyon. Andy Butler will present “Nightscape Photography” at the June 8 meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club.

By Gregg Heid | Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The June meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Our program this month is “Nightscape Photography,” presented by Andy Butler.

This will be a hybrid meeting, also available on Zoom. The Zoom link will be emailed to members; others who wish to attend may request the link by email to abulter@mac.com. If attending in person, feel free to arrive any time after 6 p.m.; the actual presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

It’s hard not to feel a sense of awe when you look at the stars on a clear, dark night. Modern digital cameras are able to produce high-quality images from long exposures of weak starlight. This allows photographers to extend landscape photography into the night, producing stunning “nightscape” images in which both the land and the sky are important compositional elements.

In this presentation, Butler will discuss planning and taking nightscape photos featuring the moon, Milky Way, star trails and other features of the night sky. Topics will include planning for nightscape photos, discussion of camera and lens choices, focusing and exposure considerations, and use of both natural and artificial light to illuminate the foreground.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. The Photography Club’s membership year begins in January. For new members, dues are at $25 per year ($35 family).

For more information about the club and to download a membership application, visit our website, https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.