Water district requests water conservation

By Josh Pike | Staff Writer

On Monday, May 16, Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) District Manager Justin Ramsey provided a press release to The SUN discussing the increasingly dry conditions in the county and the measures residents can take to reduce water consumption.

This release follows discussion at the May 12 PAWSD Board of Directors’ meeting where Ramsey predicted that PAWSD will likely enter voluntary drought stages in one to two weeks.

The press release states, “The NRCS SnoTel station reached a Snow Water Equivalency (SWE) of 0” on May 10th a full three weeks quicker than the median. The median date for reaching a SWE of 0” is May 31st. Per the Districts [sic] Drought Management Plan we would have triggered the Voluntary Drought Stage had the SWE occurred 2 days earlier on the 8th of May. Although we are not in a Voluntary Drought Stage, the unseasonably high temperatures and winds will make for a high water use season. Our weekly water use has increased by 2 million gallons over last years [sic] weekly usage. The District is requesting everyone conserve water and use outside irrigation sparingly. Please do not water between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm. Watering during the hottest part of the day wastes water as a significant portion of the irrigation water evaporates prior to percolating into the soil, wasting not only water but your money. Additionally please fix leaky fixtures and pass this information on to your neighbors and friends. We will all need to work together and be very diligent to assure we have adequate water resources to get us through the upcoming hot dry summer months.”

