Public Notices May 5, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2022-002
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 2, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Jose Montemayor, Jr. and Mari Montemayor
Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Benificiary, As Nominee for Royal Pacific Funding Corp.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Royal Pacific Funding Corporation
Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21900953
Original Principal Amount $172,320.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $171,042.39
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOTS 15 AND 16 OF BLOCK 3 IN PIEDRA PARK SUBDIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 23, 1961 AS RECEPTION NO. 60166.
Also known by street and number as: 17469 State Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/02/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 4/7/2022
Last Publication 5/5/2022
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/02/2022
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Deanne R Stodden #33214
Messner Reeves LLP 1430 Wynkoop St. Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 623-1800
Attorney File # 7729.0241/227
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
Published April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Andreas H K Haun, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30008
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
ANDREAS H K HAUN
JAMES GROSS
KAREN GROSS
MICHAEL S KENYON
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND
SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST
W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006
BILL MATLOCK
JERRY NICHOLS
VIRGINIA NICHOLS
GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON
BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON
GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE
BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT
DATED AUGUST 5, 1998
STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED
SEPTEMBER 1, 2004
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: April 21, 2022
Last Publication: May 19, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
David J Ohlendorf, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30009
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
DAVID J OHLENDORF
MARY ANN GARCIA
THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF
THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE
TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008
DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF
THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE
TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008
MARILYNN GERLOFF
ELDEAN D GERLOFF
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND
SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST
W YAEGERS JR REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006
MARGARET M GRAY
DARRELL LAMBERT
HELEN L LAMBERT
TOMMY E HARBERT
ELIZABETH A HOMMEL
RACHEL E GRAY
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: April 21, 2022
Last Publication: May 19, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John Stephen Chrzanowski, Deceased
Case No. 22PR4
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 22, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Leslie Ann Jaluria
20 Loantaka Way
Madison, NJ 07940
Published April 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
GEORGE BROWN
v.
Defendants:
MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Paul Kosnik, #38663
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30016
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF GEORGE BROWN
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 58 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 64 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 67 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 68 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Respectfully Submitted this 19th day of April, 2022.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: April 28, 2022
Last Publication: May 26, 2022
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Paul Kosnik
Paul Kosnik, #38663
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published April 28, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jonathan A. Morse, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30026
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Roxanna Wise, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30030
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2022-003
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 28, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Sohum Mountain Ranch, LLC
Original Beneficiary(ies) Gary Morris
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Gary Morris
Date of Deed of Trust June 03, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 04, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903116
Original Principal Amount $2,800,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $2,798,769.99
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
Tract II of the GARY MORRIS SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 3, 2019 as Reception No. 21903078.
Also known by street and number as: 6651 County Road 382, Chromo, CO 81128.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/30/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 5/5/2022
Last Publication 6/2/2022
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/28/2022
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Paul Kosnik #38663
Eggleston Kosnik, LLC 160 E. 12th Street, Ste 7, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1580
Attorney File # SOHUM MOUNTAIN
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
Published May 5, 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Trista L. Nauman aka Trista Nauman, Deceased
Case No. 2022PR000007
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 5, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Mark B. Floyd
153 Driftwood Dr
Pagosa Springs, CO 811476
Published May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.