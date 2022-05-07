Public Notices May 5, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-002

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 2, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jose Montemayor, Jr. and Mari Montemayor

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Benificiary, As Nominee for Royal Pacific Funding Corp.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Royal Pacific Funding Corporation

Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21900953

Original Principal Amount $172,320.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $171,042.39

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOTS 15 AND 16 OF BLOCK 3 IN PIEDRA PARK SUBDIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 23, 1961 AS RECEPTION NO. 60166.

Also known by street and number as: 17469 State Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/02/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/7/2022

Last Publication 5/5/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/02/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Deanne R Stodden #33214

Messner Reeves LLP 1430 Wynkoop St. Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 623-1800

Attorney File # 7729.0241/227

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Andreas H K Haun, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30008

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

ANDREAS H K HAUN

JAMES GROSS

KAREN GROSS

MICHAEL S KENYON

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

BILL MATLOCK

JERRY NICHOLS

VIRGINIA NICHOLS

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON

BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED

SEPTEMBER 1, 2004

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 21, 2022

Last Publication: May 19, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David J Ohlendorf, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30009

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DAVID J OHLENDORF

MARY ANN GARCIA

THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF

THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE

TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008

DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF

THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE

TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008

MARILYNN GERLOFF

ELDEAN D GERLOFF

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YAEGERS JR REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

MARGARET M GRAY

DARRELL LAMBERT

HELEN L LAMBERT

TOMMY E HARBERT

ELIZABETH A HOMMEL

RACHEL E GRAY

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 21, 2022

Last Publication: May 19, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of John Stephen Chrzanowski, Deceased

Case No. 22PR4

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 22, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Leslie Ann Jaluria

20 Loantaka Way

Madison, NJ 07940

Published April 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

GEORGE BROWN

v.

Defendants:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Paul Kosnik, #38663

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30016

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF GEORGE BROWN

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 58 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 64 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 67 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 68 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Respectfully Submitted this 19th day of April, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 28, 2022

Last Publication: May 26, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Paul Kosnik

Paul Kosnik, #38663

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published April 28, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jonathan A. Morse, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30026

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Roxanna Wise, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30030

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-003

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 28, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Sohum Mountain Ranch, LLC

Original Beneficiary(ies) Gary Morris

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Gary Morris

Date of Deed of Trust June 03, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 04, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903116

Original Principal Amount $2,800,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $2,798,769.99

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Tract II of the GARY MORRIS SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 3, 2019 as Reception No. 21903078.

Also known by street and number as: 6651 County Road 382, Chromo, CO 81128.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/30/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 5/5/2022

Last Publication 6/2/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/28/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Paul Kosnik #38663

Eggleston Kosnik, LLC 160 E. 12th Street, Ste 7, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1580

Attorney File # SOHUM MOUNTAIN

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published May 5, 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Trista L. Nauman aka Trista Nauman, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR000007

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 5, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mark B. Floyd

153 Driftwood Dr

Pagosa Springs, CO 811476

Published May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.