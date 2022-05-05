Upcoming photography club meeting to feature member photos

Photo courtesy Gregg Heid

Wild burrows in western Utah by Gregg Heid. Next week’s meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club is slated to feature the work of the club’s members.

By Gregg Heid | Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The May meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on Wednesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. in Pagosa Springs.

This will be a hybrid meeting, in person at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street or by Zoom.

This meeting will be dedicated to an appreciation of members’ work. Each member may bring up to 10 images to share and discuss with the group. These may be on any topic, but consider showing 10 photos on a theme or that tell a story when taken together.

The Zoom link will be emailed to members; others who wish to attend may request the link by sending an email to abulter@mac.com. If attending in person, feel free to arrive any time after 6 p.m.; the actual presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. The club’s membership year begins in January. For new members, dues are $25 per year ($35 family).

For more information about the club and to download a membership application, visit our website, https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.